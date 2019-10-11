Real Estate Rumors: Peachtree Hotel, Ross, Longpoint

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Peachtree Hotel Group has landed $22.67 million in financing for a project in Delray Beach, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Friday. The loan from Branch Banking & Trust Co. is for a project at 200 and 234 N.E. Fifth Ave. as well as 401 N.E. Second St., where Peachtree is hoping to build at Hampton Inn by Hilton, the journal said. The project had not yet received zoning approval, according to the report. Ross Dress for Less has reached an agreement to lease 34,192 square feet of space at a historic downtown Miami building, TheNextMiami reported. The retailer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS