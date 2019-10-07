Pomerantz, Wolf Haldenstein Vie To Lead Curaleaf Stock Suit

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Pomerantz LLP and Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP are among half a dozen law firms that sought on Friday to lead a proposed consolidated class action against Curaleaf Holdings Inc. for allegedly causing share prices to fall by improperly marketing its CBD products as drugs. Shareholder Michael Skibbe's August complaint filed in New York federal court accuses the company and its leaders Joseph Lusardi, Neil Davidson and Jonathan Faucher of artificially inflating the market price of Curaleaf securities in violation of the Exchange Act. Skibbe and the proposed class are represented by Pomerantz and The Rosen Law Firm, which Skibbe...

