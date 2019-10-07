Wegmans' Ice Cream Doesn't Use Real Vanilla, Buyers Say

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A pair of ice cream buyers have hit Wegmans with a proposed class action, accusing the supermarket chain of misleading consumers by marketing its ice cream as containing vanilla despite the fact the ingredient is not listed on the product's label. In a complaint filed Friday in New York federal court, Quincy Steele and Jimmy Arriola said that instead of using vanilla flavoring or vanilla extract, Wegmans' ice creams use a non-vanilla "natural flavor" to achieve the vanilla taste while selling its products at a premium compared to other brands. The 'vanilla ice cream' [labels] are understood by consumers to identify...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS