High Court Sends TCPA Junk Fax Dispute Back To 6th Circ.

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 2:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Sixth Circuit to revisit its split decision that faxes seeking contact information verification qualify as advertisements under junk fax rules, in light of an earlier high court ruling on the validity of federal agencies' interpretation of federal law. The high court in a short summary disposition vacated a Sixth Circuit panel decision from November that revived a putative TCPA class action against health care information technology provider Enclarity Inc. and its parent company LexisNexis Risk Solutions. The Supreme Court then remanded the dispute to the appellate court for further consideration in light of its June...

