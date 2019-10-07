Calif. Utility Loses Bid For High Court Review Of Liability Law

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to review a California utility's constitutional challenge to a state inverse condemnation law that holds utilities liable for wildfire damage caused by their equipment, regardless of any actual negligence. The decision leaves intact a California Public Utilities Commission determination that San Diego Gas & Electric Co. can't recover from ratepayers $379 million for wildfire damage that exceeded what SDG&E could recoup from insurance payments and other sources, leaving shareholders with the bill. After the California Supreme Court refused to review the case, the utility had appealed to the high court, arguing the CPUC's actions...

