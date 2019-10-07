High Court Won't Review Pipeline Land Grab Challenge

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 4:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a landowner's challenge of a ruling that allows Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC to quickly condemn land so it can begin construction on its $5 billion gas pipeline. The high court's order leaves in place a Fourth Circuit ruling from February under which Mountain Valley can push for immediate access to the land even before property owners have been paid and the condemnation process has concluded. The Fourth Circuit concluded that it would be inappropriate to delay Mountain Valley's construction process for the years it could take condemnation proceedings to finish despite the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS