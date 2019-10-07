Supreme Court Won't Hear Trust Insurer's Jurisdiction Row

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 5:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to hear insurer Ambac Assurance Corp.’s challenge to a Minnesota state appeals court decision that claims jurisdiction over a U.S. Bank NA trust’s assets, which Ambac says are located outside of Minnesota. By passing on the case, the court leaves intact a ruling that places the assets of HarborView Mortgage Loan Trust 2005-10, a residential mortgage-backed trust administered by U.S. Bank, under Minnesota's control. The refusal also allows U.S. Bank to settle at what Ambac says is a low-ball rate with Countrywide Home Loans Inc., which allegedly originated thousands of bad loans that resulted in...

