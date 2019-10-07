Supreme Court Won't Hear SD Tribes' Child Welfare Case

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a petition from two tribes challenging South Dakota temporary custody proceedings involving Native American children that were described as unconstitutional. The justices did not offer a reason for denying the petition from the Oglala Sioux Tribe and the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. In their March petition, the tribes contended that the Eighth Circuit improperly parted ways with other appeals courts by finding that jurisdiction was lacking because the dispute belonged in state court. The tribes were challenging South Dakota policies that allegedly violated the Indian Child Welfare Act and the due process rights of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS