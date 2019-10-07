Justices Pass On BCBS' Challenge To $9.5M Encompass Win

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana's attempt to nix a $9.5 million win for Encompass Office Solutions in its suit alleging the insurer improperly blacklisted the medical supplier and refused to pay for its services. The court denied a petition for certiorari from BCBSLA, which claimed the Fifth Circuit improperly ruled in April that it abused its discretion when it rejected $1.4 million in reimbursement requests submitted under plans covered by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The insurer arbitrarily denied the claims through its disparate treatment of similar providers, the panel said....

