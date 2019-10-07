Justices Won't Hear Citizens Bank Overdraft Fee Suit

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 3:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to review a split First Circuit decision affirming the dismissal of a proposed class action alleging Citizens Bank NA’s flat overdraft fees violate usury laws, declining a request to clarify what constitutes “interest” under the National Bank Act. Without offering an explanation, the high court denied a petition for a writ of certiorari that bank customer Barbara Fawcett filed in September. In her petition, Fawcett argued the circuit majority reached its decision by improperly deferring to a 2007 interpretive letter from the Office of the Comptroller, without first resolving whether the relevant terms in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS