Justices Pass On Case Over Ex's Grindr Revenge Campaign

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a case from a Grindr user who alleged the social media company looked the other way when his ex-boyfriend used the dating app to impersonate and harass him for months. New York City resident Matthew Herrick sued Grindr two years ago after his ex-boyfriend Oscar Juan Carlos Gutierrez posed as Herrick on the popular dating app and claimed to be interested in violent, unprotected sex, prompting more than 1,000 men to show up at Herrick's workplace and home over the course of a year. Gutierrez was arrested in 2017 and has...

