J&J Talc Trial Closes With Each Side Blasting Other's Experts

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 10:30 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for a woman with mesothelioma and Johnson & Johnson each questioned the integrity of the other side's key experts during closing arguments Monday in California state court in the second trial on the woman's claims that J&J talc gave her mesothelioma. The five-week trial in Torrance, California, drew to a close with Jay Stuemke of Simon Greenstone Panatier PC, representing plaintiffs Carolyn Weirick and her wife Elvira Escudero, telling the jury that there was asbestos in J&J's baby powder and the company knew it. Stuemke said this was proved by hundreds of internal tests J&J conducted on its talc, by...

