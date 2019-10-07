Riddell Settles Helmet Patent Case After Winning $5M Verdict

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Riddell and a rival helmet maker told an Illinois federal judge Monday that they have settled their intellectual property dispute after a jury found the competitor had infringed two of Riddell's patents and awarded the sports gear giant $5 million. Riddell Inc. and Schutt Sports did not divulge any details of the deal in their joint motion to dismiss, but they told U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly that both Riddell's claims and Schutt's counterclaims should be permanently tossed and each party will bear its own court costs. The filing came after the parties traded barbs this summer over whether Schutt should...

