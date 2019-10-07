Ga. Justices Call Off New Trial In Bad-Diagnosis Suit

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 10:02 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court on Monday vacated a lower appellate court’s decision to order a new trial in a suit accusing a hospital of causing a patient’s catastrophic injuries by failing to diagnose a brain aneurysm, saying the court didn't give proper deference to the trial judge’s authority. The state’s highest court unanimously reversed a Court of Appeals panel’s April 2018 order that a new trial be held in a suit accusing Rockland Medical Center and others of failing to diagnose patient Janice Evan’s aneurysm, causing multiple strokes and catastrophic injuries. A DeKalb County jury determined that the hospital was liable...

