Enyo Lures Freshfields Alum To Expand Arbitration Practice

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 6:18 PM EDT) -- London-based specialist disputes firm Enyo Law has snagged a former Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer triple-qualified international arbitration lawyer for its partnership in an expansion of the firm's arbitration practice. Evgeniya Rubinina, who practiced for a decade at Freshfields in its Paris and London offices, has experience representing companies, individuals and governments in high-value disputes. She is admitted to practice in England and Wales as a solicitor-advocate, as well as in New York and Russia. She joined the firm on Oct. 1. She told Law360 that she was "excited" to join Enyo, where she hopes to continue devoting her time equally to commercial and...

