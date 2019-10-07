Montana Wants In On New Keystone XL Pipeline Suit

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 8:39 PM EDT) -- Montana's attorney general on Monday said millions off dollars in state tax revenue is at risk because of an environmental group's challenge to a permit allowing the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline and asked to intervene in the case. The controversial pipeline would run through the state for about 285 miles, and related infrastructure would include pump stations, transmission lines and off right-of-way access roads, Montana Attorney General Timothy Fox said in a motion to intervene in the federal court suit. Green groups including the Sierra Club and the Natural Resources Defense Council claim the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers...

