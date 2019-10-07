​​​​​​1st Circ. Clears Way For Climate Change Suit's Remand to RI

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A suit brought by the state of Rhode Island against a slew of energy companies over climate change-related costs is set to return to state court later this week after the First Circuit rejected a request by BP plc on Monday to block a lower court’s remand order. BP had urged the circuit judges earlier in a letter sent earlier Monday to put the transfer on hold while a similar request in a parallel suit brought by Baltimore city officials is pending before the U.S. Supreme Court. The appellate court denied BP’s motion in a brief order, allowing the case to...

