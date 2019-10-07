Riddell Drops Suits Against Ex-Sales Reps, Competitor

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Helmet maker Riddell Inc. told two federal courts Monday that it has agreed to drop several lawsuits against former employees and a rival company over the alleged solicitation of Riddell workers and customers. Riddell filed joint dismissal motions in two pending lawsuits in Illinois federal court and one in Texas federal court, with the company, its competitor BSN Sports LLC and Riddell's ex-employees seeking to permanently end the litigation and each side agreeing to bear its own costs and fees. At a hearing on Sept. 23, the parties in the Illinois cases told the court that they were close to reaching...

