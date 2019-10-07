Drexel Univ. To Pay Gov't $189K Over Prof's Strip Club Visits

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Philadelphia's Drexel University has agreed to shell out more than $189,000 to resolve potential False Claims Act liabilities over a former professor's use of federal grant money at strip clubs and sports bars throughout the city, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday. The DOJ said that Chikaodinaka Nwankpa, the former head of the university's electrical and computer engineering department, misused grant funds from the Department of the Navy, Department of Energy and National Science Foundation. Nwankpa predominantly used the federal money, which was supposed to go towards energy and naval technology research, for iTunes purchases and strip club visits, the announcement noted....

