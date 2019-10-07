Wis. Tax On Union Pacific Software Illegal, 7th Circ. Affirms

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Wisconsin’s $2.6 million tax on Union Pacific Railroad Co.’s custom software violates a federal statute that bars states from discriminating against railroads because the tax doesn’t apply to most other industries, the Seventh Circuit ruled Monday. Union Pacific Railroad's custom software should not be subject to a Wisconsin tax, the Seventh Circuit ruled, because the law establishing the tax is discriminatory and thus unconstitutional. (AP) Imposing an ad valorem tax of intangibles on a “targeted and isolated group” of railroads and utility companies violated the 1976 Railroad Revitalization and Regulatory Reform Act, or 4-R Act, which prohibits states from imposing discriminatory...

