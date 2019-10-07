Southwest Pilots Union Sues Boeing Over 737 Max Grounding

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 11:48 PM EDT) -- The union representing Southwest Airlines pilots sued Boeing on Monday in Dallas County court, saying the Chicago-based aerospace giant's misrepresentations about the safety of its 737 Max jets have cost the pilots tens of millions of dollars in lost wages. The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association said the Boeing Co. is responsible for lost work following the global grounding of the 737 Max following the October 2018 crash of Lion Air Flight 610, which killed 189 people, and the March 10 crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, which killed 157 people. "Boeing's false representations, made directly to SWAPA, caused SWAPA to agree, despite...

