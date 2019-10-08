Hotels Must Face Suit Over Sex Trafficking Knowledge

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 9:21 PM EDT) -- The operators of six hotels must face a lawsuit from a sex trafficking survivor who alleges they should have known she was being victimized at their lodgings, an Ohio federal judge ruled, saying the survivor has shown enough to allege the hotels benefited financially from the trafficking. U.S. District Judge Algenon L. Marbley denied motions to dismiss Monday from Buckeye Hospitality Inc., First Hotel Management LLC, Columbus Hospitality LLC, Krrish Lodging LLC, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. and Choice Hotels International Inc., rejecting their arguments that the survivor hasn't shown the hotels knowingly benefited financially from the sex trafficking happening on their premises...

