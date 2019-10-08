Lockheed Says Drone Suit Lacks Breach of Contract Details

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Lockheed Martin urged a Texas federal court to toss a Dallas-based technology distributor's suit accusing the industry giant of selling faulty drones, saying the company hasn't adequately explained how Lockheed breached a contract between the parties. Lockheed Martin Procerus Technologies LC said in a Monday court filing that GeoShack Inc., which claims its customers had problems with Lockheed drones, failed to specify which provisions of the contract Lockheed allegedly breached or how the purported breach happened. "Although plaintiff is dissatisfied with the [Indago quadrotor unmanned aerial systems] it purchased from defendant, plaintiff never specifies (a) which specific provisions of the terms...

