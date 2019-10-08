Fiat Chrysler Can't Move Exec's Pay Suit To Delaware

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 3:09 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge rejected Fiat Chrysler’s push to send to Delaware a suit accusing the automaker of holding back compensation for its head of U.S. sales in retaliation for participating in a federal investigation, finding Michigan to be the right venue for the dispute. In his order Monday, U.S. District Judge Gershwin A. Drain said it didn’t make sense to transfer Reid Bigland’s suit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV to Delaware since the state didn’t have any connections to the case. Michigan, on the other hand, had an interest in the dispute, the judge said. Bigland initially sued Fiat Chrysler,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS