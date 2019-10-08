Chevron, BP Ask Justices To Halt Yet Another Climate Suit

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Chevron Corp., BP PLC and other energy giants are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to delay remanding to state court Rhode Island's lawsuit alleging the energy companies are responsible for climate change-related infrastructure damage. The companies filed the appeal Monday after the First Circuit refused to order a stay pending the appeal of a lower court's remand order. It's the second time this month that a group of major energy companies has asked the Supreme Court to issue a stay keeping climate change-related cases from being remanded, following a similar move Oct. 1 in a climate change case brought by Baltimore. "It is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS