1st Circ. Questions Fukushima Victims' Need To Sue GE

Law360, Boston (October 8, 2019, 2:31 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Tuesday questioned why Japanese residents seeking compensation from General Electric for losses tied to the 2011 meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant would need to do so in Boston court, rather than in Japan, the venue suggested by the federal judge who dismissed their suit. The panel drilled down on what the proposed class of residents hoped to get from GE that they could not get from the plant's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co., or the administrative and remedial scheme set up in Japan to compensate those affected. Circuit Judge William J. Kayatta pressed an...

