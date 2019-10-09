Allen Matkins Adjusts On The Fly For Opportunity Zone Fund

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 11:17 AM EDT) -- SoLa Management recently wrapped up a $100 million opportunity zone fund for thousands of new housing units in Los Angeles, and Allen Matkins helped the California developer understand and navigate an ambiguous and fast-changing set of regulatory and tax rules to seal that deal. The fund was tricky to put together in part because both SoLa and would-be investors had to understand the ways in which opportunity zone funds, which invest in certain zones that were created by the recent U.S. tax overhaul, operate differently from traditional funds. The deal was also complex because the fund will be used for multiple...

