J&J Slammed With $8B Verdict In Philly Risperdal Case

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia jury hammered a Johnson & Johnson unit with an $8 billion punitive damages verdict on Tuesday after agreeing the company had recklessly ignored the risks that the antipsychotic drug Risperdal could lead to breast growth in adolescent boys as it pushed the medication for use in children. The $8 billion punitive damages verdict Tuesday was the first allowed since Risperdal trials began in Philadelphia nearly five years ago. (Getty) The jury sided with arguments that J&J subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. had downplayed the risks of abnormal breast growth, a condition known as gynecomastia, associated with Risperdal and had pressed...

