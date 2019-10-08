Lil Peep’s Mom Sues Managers, Label Over Rapper’s Death

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 9:20 PM EDT) -- The mother of the late “emo rap” star Lil Peep has filed a wrongful death suit accusing his managers and record label of providing him with a steady stream of drugs that led to his overdose death two years ago, according to a complaint filed in California state court. Liza Womack’s suit filed Monday claims her son, whose real name is Gustav Ahr, died while on tour in November 2017 after months of heavy drug use that was perpetuated by his manager, Bryant “Chase” Ortega, and tour manager Belinda Mercer, who was hired by the label, First Access Entertainment LLC....

