First 'Varsity Blues' Couple Sentenced Gets 1 Month Each

Law360, Boston (October 8, 2019, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Two wealthy parents will each spend one month in prison after pleading guilty to paying $125,000 to have their daughter’s college entrance exams corrected as part of the “Varsity Blues” college admissions case, despite impassioned arguments that they were just trying to help their ailing child. Gregory and Marcia Abbott leave Boston federal court after being sentenced to one month in prison each for paying $125,000 to have their daughter’s test scores corrected. (Chris Villani | Law360) Gregory and Marcia Abbott became the sixth and seventh parents sentenced to prison time by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani. The couple and their...

