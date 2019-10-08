GAO Backs Navy Canceling Charter Deal Over Lack Of Funds

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A Virginia-based contractor lost its protest over the U.S. Navy’s cancellation of a ship charter deal when the U.S. Government Accountability Office said the Navy’s changed reason for the cancellation was reasonable. U.S. Marine Management Inc., a unit of Danish shipping giant Maersk, had argued that the Navy’s decision was unreasonable after the Navy shifted its explanation for the cancellation from a policy change to a lack of funds in its $223 million budget. The GAO said in a Sept. 23 ruling released Monday that the lack of funding was a legitimate issue at the time the Navy canceled the disputed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS