Alsup Slams Calif. City's 'Half-Baked' PG&E Probation Plan

Law360, San Francisco (October 8, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup threw shade Tuesday on a "half-baked" proposal by San Bruno, California, leaders to order Pacific Gas and Electric Co. to spend its remaining community service probation hours on wildfire mitigation, saying he fears funds will be "squandered on consultants and lawyers" without completing the project. PG&E, which remains on criminal probation stemming from the 2010 San Bruno gas pipeline explosion that killed eight people, injured dozens and leveled homes, has completed over 7,000 of the 10,000 community service hours to which it was sentenced. Now, San Bruno officials are asking that the remaining 3,000 hours be converted...

