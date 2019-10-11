Congress Looks To Expand Financial Whistleblower Definition

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 2:08 PM EDT) -- Congress seems poised to broaden the relatively narrow definition of whistleblower as it pertains to reporting violations of securities laws that was laid out by the U.S. Supreme Court last year, a development attorneys say would benefit potential whistleblowers and their employers alike. In late September, Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa; Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.; Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; and Dick Durbin, D-Ill., introduced the Whistleblower Programs Improvement Act, which would protect financial whistleblowers who report internally from retaliation and mirrors a bipartisan House bill that passed in a 410-12 vote in July. The Senate bill is expected to pass along similar bipartisan lines....

