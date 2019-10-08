Rehab Workers Reach Deal In Health Benefits Dispute

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Rehabilitation center chain Sovereign Health and its claims administrator Allied Benefits have struck a deal to end their involvement in an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit accusing them of failing to fork over money meant for Sovereign's employee health plan, an attorney for Allied confirmed Tuesday. A proposed class of participants notified the California federal court of the settlement on Sept. 27, saying that they had reached an agreement with Dual Diagnosis Treatment Center Inc. — which operates as Sovereign Health — Allied Benefits Systems and Tonmoy Sharma, the CEO of Sovereign. However, the participants were unable to reach a...

