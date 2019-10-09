Comcast Reaches Deal To Renew Vermont Cable License

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 9:05 PM EDT) -- Comcast has agreed to build out 350 miles of cable lines in Vermont over the next decade in order to get its telecom license renewed by Vermont's Public Utility Commission, allowing the cable giant to continue providing service in the state. The concession convinced the commission to sign off on the license early this month, ending the two-year legal battle over the Certificate of Public Good, as the license is called in Vermont. The cable company has been fighting with the state over the renewal of its license since mid-2017. Comcast filed suit in federal court after the Vermont Public Service Board placed...

