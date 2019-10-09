FERC Says DC Circ. Need Not Revisit Pipeline Appeal Delays

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has urged the D.C. Circuit not to revisit its approval of a $1 billion Atlantic Sunrise pipeline project, saying the court got it right the first time when it upheld the commission's practice of stretching out the administrative appeals process for pipeline objections. In a bid to strike down a rehearing request from property owners who say FERC took too long to deny their protest of the natural gas pipeline while letting construction go forward, the agency said Tuesday that circuit court precedent sanctioned its practice of issuing tolling orders to extend the administrative appeal process...

