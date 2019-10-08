NY's Most Prolific Oxy Doc Set To Plead Guilty, Feds Say

Law360, New York (October 8, 2019, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A Queens pain doctor accused of operating New York State's biggest oxycodone pill mill is set to enter a guilty plea ahead of his scheduled Oct. 15 trial, a prosecutor told a Manhattan federal judge Tuesday. Dante A. Cubangbang is set to cop to unspecified charges Wednesday before a magistrate judge in Manhattan federal court, prosecutor Michael Krouse told U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe. He is accused of fraud, money laundering and narcotics conspiracy for allegedly dispensing huge amounts of medically unnecessary oxy, an opioid. Additional details were not available Tuesday. Cubangbang and his lawyer, Christopher Cardillo, were not present...

