Did Citi Dupe DOJ In Forex Investigation?

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A former Citigroup trader acquitted on charges of manipulating foreign exchange markets has accused the bank of fabricating a case for federal prosecutors in order to shield itself from liability, raising eyebrows in the antitrust bar since the government usually goes to great lengths to ensure it’s not being duped. Rohan Ramchandani was among three London-based traders from Citi, Barclays PLC and JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquitted in October 2018 of allegations they coordinated trading through a chatroom dubbed "The Cartel" to rig the spot market for exchanging euros and dollars. Their indictments followed guilty pleas from several large banks that included...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS