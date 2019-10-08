Tesla Suit Lead Plaintiff Survives 9th Circ.'s Scrutiny

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 7:32 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Edward Chen of California didn't “clearly err” when he appointed an investor as lead plaintiff in a lawsuit over a tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk that said he was prepared to take the company private, the Ninth Circuit decided Tuesday. Bridgestone Investment Corp. Ltd asked the federal appellate court in January to review Judge Chen’s appointment of an investor represented by Levi & Korsinsky LLP as lead plaintiff, arguing the lead plaintiff should be the party with the biggest financial stake in the case regardless of other factors. But a three-judge panel denied Bridgestone’s writ of mandamus...

