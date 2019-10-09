DOL Says Investment Manager Failed To Diversify 401(k) Plan

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 3:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor slapped investment manager Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. and information processor DST Systems Inc. with an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit on Tuesday that claims Ruane Cunniff bungled its handling of a DST retirement plan by failing to diversify investments. The DOL's complaint in New York federal court says Ruane violated ERISA by not diversifying the investments of the profit-sharing part of DST's 401(k) plan. Ruane only invested the assets of that component in just "two to three dozen individual stocks," the DOL claims. "Ruane generally refrained from rebalancing and instead held these investments long-term,"...

