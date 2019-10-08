Feds Ask To Delay Next Platinum Trial While Appeal Plays Out

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors on Tuesday asked a New York federal judge to delay the upcoming bond fraud trial of a former Platinum Partners managing director pending their expected appeal of the judge's ruling that gave a new trial to the hedge fund's co-founder and acquitted another executive. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan, Brooklyn federal prosecutors said the planned November trial of Daniel Small should be put on hold pending their expected appeal of former Platinum co-chief investment officer David Levy's acquittal and of the judgment granting a new trial to Platinum co-founder Mark Nordlicht. Nordlicht and Levy in July were...

