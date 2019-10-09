FBI's Foreign Spying Violated Americans' Privacy, FISC Found

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 10:03 PM EDT) -- The secretive Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court chided the FBI last year for trampling on Americans' constitutional privacy rights in its efforts to monitor foreign targets' electronic communications, the intelligence community revealed Tuesday. The ruling was one of several disclosed by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in a new release of documents related to the government's request for the secret spy court to reauthorize various agencies' procedures for gathering data under Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which allows intelligence officials to collect the contents of foreign communications from electronic service providers without individualized warrants. In an October 2018 ruling,...

