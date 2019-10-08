US Restricts Chinese Officials' Visas On Human Rights Basis

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of State on Tuesday announced visa restrictions against Chinese government officials involved in human rights abuses against Muslim minorities, as the Trump administration ramps up pressure on China ahead of key trade talks. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the restrictions will apply to Chinese and Communist officials, and potentially their family members, who are "believed to be responsible for, or complicit in," the abuse or detention of Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang, including the Uighurs and Kazakhs. According to Pompeo, the Chinese government has "forcibly detained" more than 1 million Muslims as part of its "brutal, systematic...

