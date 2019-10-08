Sports Orgs. Want 3rd Circ. To Rehear Sports Betting Bond

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The NCAA, NFL, NBA and other sports organizations on Tuesday asked the Third Circuit for an en banc review into a precedential decision last month allowing a New Jersey racetrack to recover a $3.4 million bond and potentially more from an injunction against taking sports bets that the split panel found was wrongfully handed down. The organizations argued that a full court needs to reverse the majority's ruling that the 2018 overturning of the national ban against sports betting means the New Jersey Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association had the right to take sports bets after all, saying the ruling requires the court...

