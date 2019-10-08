Ga. Jury Deadlocks In Latest J&J Talc Cancer Trial

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The first Georgia jurors asked to decide if Johnson & Johnson’s talcum powder causes cancer declared themselves stumped on Monday, prompting a mistrial on a woman’s claims that the company's talc caused her grandmother’s fatal ovarian cancer. After deliberating for roughly three full days, the Atlanta jurors on Monday sent a third note to Fulton County State Court Judge Jane Morrison saying they couldn’t reach a decision and asking for additional instruction on the issue of proximate cause. Judge Morrison told the panelists that they already had been instructed on that issue and asked the foreperson if she believed further deliberations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS