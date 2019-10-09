Suit Against USA Taekwondo Over Coach Sex Abuse Revived

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 5:34 PM EDT) -- USA Taekwondo can't escape a suit by three athletes claiming it should have protected them from a coach who has since been convicted of raping all three while they were minors, a California appeals court has ruled, reversing a lower court's decision to let the organization off the hook. A three-judge Second District Court of Appeal panel on Tuesday said Brianna Bordon, Yazmin Brown and Kendra Gatt had put forth enough evidence to show that USA Taekwondo, the sport's governing body in the United States, knew there was a very real risk of its athletes being sexually assaulted and had a...

