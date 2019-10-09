Arizona Backs Out Of Purdue's Opioid Settlement

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 12:26 PM EDT) -- Arizona has withdrawn from a multistate settlement with Purdue Pharma LP that would end roughly 2,000 opioid suits brought by local governments, states and tribes, saying in court filings that the OxyContin maker has attempted to "undermine" the deal. In a brief filed in New York bankruptcy court Monday, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said that while the state initially backed the proposed settlement, Purdue has not acted in good faith. Arizona joins a group of 24 states and the District of Columbia in opposing the deal. “At nearly every turn during the course of subsequent negotiations, [Purdue has] sought to...

