Ex-Tinder Execs Call Former CEO's Defamation Suit A 'Smear'

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 10:43 PM EDT) -- Tinder Inc. founder Sean Rad and former marketing head Rosette Pambakian asked a California federal court on Tuesday to nix defamation claims by the dating app company's former CEO Gregory Blatt, saying Blatt's legal action is part of a "smear campaign" against Pambakian, whom he allegedly sexually assaulted. Lawyers for Rad and Pambakian argued that the suit should be thrown out because it constitutes a strategic lawsuit against public participation, known as SLAPP, which is barred under California law. "Blatt's transparent use of litigation to cover up his misconduct and to suppress protected speech by both his accuser and the person...

