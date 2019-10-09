Sens. Seek US Review Of Maduro-Tied Brazilian Meatpacker

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 2:23 PM EDT) -- Two U.S. senators are calling on the Trump administration to open a sweeping review of the American transactions of Brazilian meatpacking giant JBS SA, arguing that the company's purported close ties with Venezuela’s Maduro regime calls its U.S. stakes into question. Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Bob Menendez, D-N.J., sent a letter Tuesday to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin asking that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States formally open a probe into JBS. According to the lawmakers, JBS has become increasingly active in the American food sector over the last 12 years while also engaging in illicit financial activities,...

