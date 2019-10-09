2nd Circ. Won't Send NY Pipeline Appeal To DC Circ.

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 8:26 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit has rejected two National Fuel Gas Co. subsidiaries' request that it transfer a dispute to the D.C. Circuit concerning whether New York state environmental regulators waived their authority when they denied a Clean Water Act permit for a $455 million natural gas pipeline project. The three-judge panel did not explain its decision in a one-page order issued Tuesday, more than three months after intervenors National Fuel Gas Supply Corp. and Empire Pipeline Inc. told the panel that the matter is substantially similar to, and could be affected by, another appeal pending before the D.C. Circuit. The companies had...

